Report: Raiders to Release DE Carl Nassib

The Raiders will release defensive end Carl Nassib, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The decision comes ahead of what was set to be the final year of his three-year, $25 million deal with the team. Nassib was set to earn over $7.7 million this season. The team is reportedly designating him as a post-June 1 release, which will save it $8 million against the salary cap.

Per Over The Cap, new general manager Dave Ziegler already had more than $27 million in cap space available. The Nassib move gives the team even more flexibility.

Nassib came out as gay ahead of the 2021 season, becoming the first active openly gay player in the league. His Raiders jersey became a top seller at the league’s Fanatics shop in the days after his historic announcement. 

He played in 13 games for Las Vegas last year, recording 21 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 28-year-old is now free to find a new team for 2022.

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, head over to Raider Maven.

