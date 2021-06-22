Carl Nassib Raiders Jersey Tops Fanatics Sales List

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Carl Nassib Owns Top-Selling Jersey After Becoming NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player

Author:
Publish date:
carl-nassib-raiders

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib now owns the top spot on the Fanatics' jersey sales list over the last two days, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

The surging popularity of Nassib's No. 94 jersey comes after he became the NFL's first openly gay active player Monday evening. Nassib made the announcement from his home in Pennsylvania.

"What’s up, people? I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated his support for Nassib on Monday evening. Numerous NFL players also issued their support for Nassib, including Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt. 

 "The NFL family is proud of Carl courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said in a statement. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."

"We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Nassib has recorded 20.5 career sacks in five seasons after being selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He said Monday he plans to donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization working to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

YOU MAY LIKE

Raheem Sterling scores for England vs. Czech Republic
Soccer

England Tops Its Euro Group, but the Real Work Starts Now

Underwhelming yet unscathed, England topped its group at the European Championship, which comes with a competitive trade-off.

carl-nassib-raiders
NFL

Carl Nassib Raiders Jersey Tops Fanatics Sales List

Carl Nassib now owns the top spot on Fanatics' jersey sales list after he became the NFL's first openly gay active player.

76ers guard Ben Simmons
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

What Happens to Ben Simmons? Plus, Conference Finals Live Draft

Rohan and Michael hit on some major flops in the NBA playoffs, and who has serious offseason trade/draft potential.

Jun 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at State Farm Arena.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Jazz Fizzle Out and Ben Simmons's Future

What's next for the 76ers after their epic loss?

Houston-Dash-Dynamo-Stadium
Soccer

Ted Segal Becomes Majority Owner of Houston Dynamo, Dash

Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden will remain minority owners for the MLS and NWSL franchises.

James Harden (left) with Kevin Durant (right)
NBA

KD, Harden Among NBA Stars Reportedly Playing in Olympics

Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are some of the stars who have reportedly committed to USA Basketball this summer.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard
College Basketball

Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Greg Gard in Recorded Meeting

The men's basketball team aired grievances with the coach in February following a loss to Iowa.

Jared Butler with Baylor.
NBA

Report: Jared Butler Referred to Fitness-to-Play Panel

The Fitness-to-Play panel deals with potential life-threatening situations and will reportedly determine if Butler is medically cleared to play in the NBA.