Carl Nassib Raiders Jersey Tops Fanatics Sales List

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib now owns the top spot on the Fanatics' jersey sales list over the last two days, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The surging popularity of Nassib's No. 94 jersey comes after he became the NFL's first openly gay active player Monday evening. Nassib made the announcement from his home in Pennsylvania.

"What’s up, people? I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated his support for Nassib on Monday evening. Numerous NFL players also issued their support for Nassib, including Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt.

"The NFL family is proud of Carl courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said in a statement. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."

"We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Nassib has recorded 20.5 career sacks in five seasons after being selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He said Monday he plans to donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization working to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.