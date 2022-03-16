The raiders are finalizing a deal to sign former Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deal is reportedly worth $51 million over three years.

Jones, 32, spent the last six seasons in Arizona as one of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL. He logged 10.5 sacks and forced six fumbles in 2021. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl and is a two-time first team All-Pro selection.

Despite his relatively short career with the Cardinals, he’s the franchise leader in sacks. He now joins a new-look Raiders defense that has to compete in arguably the toughest division in the NFL: The AFC West.

Sources also told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was traded to the Colts in exchange for cornerback Roch Ya-Sin. Before that, it was reported that Las Vegas released defensive end Carl Nassib.

Finally, the Raiders also snagged former Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. Las Vegas will need all the help they can get on the puss rush now that the AFC West features Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert under center.

