Carson Wentz Says He Was ‘Definitely Surprised’ By Colts Trading Him to Washington

For the second time in as many years, Carson Wentz will enter the season as the new leader of a franchise desperately seeking an answer at quarterback.

After being traded from the Colts to the Commanders on March 9, Wentz’s time in Washington officially began Thursday when he took to the podium for his introductory press conference.

Wentz, dressed in a Commanders-inspired burgundy and gold suit, expectedly discussed Indy’s decision to trade him after one season. He told reporters that he is embracing his latest change of scenery before admitting he was “definitely surprised” by the move.

“Anytime you’re in a new place, you want it to work out,” Wentz said. “You want to be there, you want to do the best you can for that team, that organization, that fanbase and God willing, it works out for a long time. It didn’t. And God changes our plans. Here we are, and we’re excited for it.”

An up-and-down season in Indianapolis, coupled with comments made by GM Chris Ballard earlier this month, generated a lot of buzz around Wentz’s status with the club. Eventually, the chatter turned into last week’s trade.

Still, Wentz has remained upbeat about the change. On Sunday, the 29-year-old thanked the Colts organization and Colts Nation for the opportunity before looking ahead to playing in Washington.

While Wentz won’t have the opportunity to face his latest former team in 2022, he will have two chances to exact some revenge against the team with whom he began his career: the Eagles.

Drafted second overall in 2016, Wentz has endured a challenging stretch in the last two-plus years, dating back to the end of his time with the Eagles last March. Philly traded the former first-rounder following a 4-11-1 campaign in which Wentz posted his worst career numbers thus far.

When asked about playing against Philly for the first time since the trade, Wentz admitted a return to Lincoln Financial Field will take some getting used to.

“I’ll admit it. It’ll be a little weird that first time back at the Linc. I think I’ll hear a little bit of everything,” he said, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

