Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Charges
Report: Texans, Browns No Longer Discussing Deshaun Watson Trade

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

As the race to land Deshaun Watson rages on, one possible trade destination has reportedly been removed from the list.

The Browns were informed that they are no longer in the running to acquire the Texans quarterback’s services, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

With a Watson trade now out of the question, Cleveland is expected to move forward with Baker Mayfield, who Garafolo says the team still views as “their quarterback.” The organization will have some work to do in the wake of the disgruntled QB’s response to the ongoing Watson trade rumors.

The Browns were one of four teams reported to be in the running for Watson, along with the Saints, Falcons and Panthers. New Orleans has been working diligently to clear space for a potential deal, with the club reportedly creating $29.9 million in cap space following a series of contract restructures, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Thursday’s news could indicate that a deal is imminent, or that another club might join the field. Nevertheless, Watson talks appear to be moving quickly less than a week after a grand jury ruled Harris County did not have enough evidence to charge Watson in criminal complaints that allege sexual assault. 

Watson still faces legal troubles in the form of 22 active civil suits stating acts of sexual assault and harassment. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

His civil proceedings continued Tuesday when Watson answered questions under oath during two civil depositions.

