Bills Officially Release Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

The Bills continued their roster turnover on Thursday by announcing they released wide receiver Cole Beasley.

After playing his first seven seasons with the Cowboys, Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo in the 2019 offseason. In 2020, he had a career year, totaling 82 catches, 967 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2021, Beasley played in 16 games and once again caught 82 passes, but this time just for 683 yards and one touchdown.

Earlier this month, the Bills allowed Beasley to actively look for trades. Buffalo will take on $1.5 million in dead money this season after this move. The Bills re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year deal and expect Gabriel Davis to take on a bigger role in 2022.

Beasley made headlines last year by being vocally against the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. He claimed to neither be for or against the COVID-19 vaccine but “pro choice” instead.

