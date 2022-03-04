Skip to main content
Report: Bills Allow Veteran WR Cole Beasley To Seek Trade

Veteran Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been granted permission to seek a trade.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news of the 32-year-old wideout’s request Friday, noting that teams in attendance for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis were notified of Beasley’s availability this week.

Garafolo also reported Bills general manager Brandon Beane told him “no door is closed” in regards to a potential Beasley return in 2022. He is owed $6.1 million under his current contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

Beasley and his agent declined to divulge the reason behind the trade request.

Despite matching a career-high with 82 receptions in 2021, Beasley made headlines for reasons other than his play throughout the season due to his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL's COVID protocols. Beasley, who is unvaccinated, infamously blasted the league's rules after testing positive for the virus and missing Buffalo's Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.

A general decline in his numbers across the board—693 yards, 8.5 yards per reception, one TD—suggested Beasley may no longer be one of the top options on Josh Allen's target totem pole. All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs and rising star Gabriel Davis figure to assume the lion's share should Buffalo move on from Beasley and free agent Emmanuel Sanders.  

Beasley has been with the Bills since arriving from the Cowboys as a free agent in 2019, recording 231 receptions, 2,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 46 games played (28 starts).

