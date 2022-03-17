Tom Brady’s brief retirement and subsequent return announcement raised eyebrows across the NFL in recent weeks, as many questioned why the GOAT would even announce a retirement in the first place.

Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr., issued a theory on his son’s decision making on Monday.

“They were announcing his retirement before he even retired,” the elder Brady said on the Greeny podcast with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “You know, the media made the news. He was not ready to make any decision and didn’t make any decision but [Adam] Schefter and [Jeff] Darlington stated it as fact. You know, he hadn’t made any decision on that.”

Perhaps the QB’s father is simply searching for an easy scapegoat, though frankly, Brady’s retirement drama will be firmly in the rearview mirror when he takes the field again in September. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is still one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, finishing with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

