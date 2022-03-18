Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs Reportedly Agree to One-Year Deal

JuJu Smith-Schuster will no longer be wearing black and gold on Sundays next season. Schuster will reportedly sign with the Chiefs on a one-year, $10.75 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith-Schuster penned a heartfelt note on Twitter thanking the Steelers’ franchise and followed up with a tweet on joining the Chiefs for the 2022 NFL season.

“I was a wide-eyed 20-year-old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life, and you made me feel right at home, despite all of the loneliness I should have felt,” Schuster said. “These have been the best five years in my life. I owe so much to the fans who embraced me and how made playing on Sunday's in Pittsburgh so special. It was an honor to wear the black and gold for you all.”

Smith-Schuster joins a talented group of skill players in Kansas City that include Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. He could become a prominent target for Patrick Mahomes next season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, . . . with one of the best to ever do it,” Schuster told NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. “My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

The 25-year-old’s best season with the Steelers came in 2018 when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Last season, Smith-Schuster played in five games and caught 15 passes for 129 yards. He suffered a shoulder injury in October that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season before returning to face Kansas City in the playoffs. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield throws a football
NFL

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Wants to be Traded to the Colts

The current Browns quarterback seemingly has eyes on his next team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB

The Yankees Should Trade for a Center Fielder

By Matt Martell
Deshaun Watson trade to Cleveland Browns
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Confirms Browns’ Trade With Instagram Post

The former Texans quarterback shares that he is taking his talents to Cleveland.

By Wilton Jackson
Saint Peter’s forward Hassan Drame celebrates after grabbing a rebound during overtime in a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saint Peter’s won 85-79.
Play
NCAA Betting

Against the Spread Bets for Saturday’s Second-Round Games

Analysis and bets for all eight second-round games Saturday as eight teams will secure their spots in the Sweet 16.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Deshaun Watson trade to Browns
Play
NFL

Here Are the Reported Expected Details for the Watson Trade

It is reportedly the most guaranteed money for a single contract in NFL history.

By Madeline Coleman
Archie Miller coaches a game for Indiana.
Play
College Basketball

Rhode Island Hires Former Indiana Coach Archie Miller

The former Hoosiers coach sat out this season after being fired last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
January 4, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the field after an NFL game against Bills.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Deshaun Watson to the Browns

In a shocking twist, Cleveland gets the elite fantasy QB it was looking for.

By Michael Fabiano
Ryan Garcia (blue trunks) and Romero Duno (black trunks) box during their WBC silver and NABO lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Boxing

Ryan Garcia Can’t Wait to Get Back in the Ring

The former lightweight title-holder is focused on ‘beating some good fighters.’

By Chris Mannix