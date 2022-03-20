Browns Release Statement After Deshaun Watson Acquisition

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The Browns officially announced they acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans on Sunday.

In a statement, Browns owners Jimmy Haslem and Dee Haslem said they believe trading for Watson is the right decision for the team.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” they said in a statement. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.“

”We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field.”

General manager Andrew Berry also weighed in on the decision, explaining how much work the team did when deciding whether to make this move.

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback,” Berry said in a statement. “We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback. Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.”

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned he believes Watson is ready to put in the work, on and off the field.

“Our organization did a tremendous amount of background on Deshaun,” he said “We understand the concerns and questions that exist but are confident in the extensive work Andrew and his staff have done to feel confident about him joining our organization. It was important for us to meet with Deshaun in person as part of our team's evaluation process, we had a candid conversation regarding his approach to coming into our organization and community. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to coach Deshaun, he is ready to put in the hard work needed to help our team improve and make a positive impact in our community.”

Watson and Cleveland reportedly agreed to a new contract as part of the deal, paying Watson $230 million guaranteed over the next five seasons. If he is suspended in 2022, Watson will lose $55,556 for every game he misses.

A grand jury recently returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings against him in Harris County. But the quarterback’s legal troubles are not over. He still faces 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him that allege sexual harassment and assault. The accounts in the suit allege a number of graphic incidents of sexual misconduct, including Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals and forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The civil depositions are ongoing, and they began on the same day the grand jury convened. The quarterback reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during the first two depositions, but he reportedly answered questions under oath several days after the criminal proceedings concluded.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

