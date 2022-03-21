Between Tom Brady’s retirement and subsequent return just 40 days later, the Buccaneers offseason has been somewhat of a rollercoaster. Among those in Tampa who have felt the effect of the “whirlwind” is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who finally settled upon a new long-term deal with the organization last week.

Godwin, a 2019 All-Pro and former third-round pick, revealed during a press conference Monday that Brady’s un-retirement actually helped to cement his own situation with the Bucs.

After Tampa placed him on the franchise tag for the second season in a row earlier this month, the 26-year-old receiver shared that he received a text message from Brady a few days later. Godwin explained that he received the message on Mar. 13 in a group chat with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans in which the the 44-year-old signal-caller said “Yo…just letting y’all know…I’m coming back and I’m excited for another year.’”

Brady went on to announce his return to the NFL and to the Buccaneers publicly later that evening.

“Me and Mike were so gassed up, like, ‘Yo, what are you talking about? You just retired?!” Godwin said in a video posted by the Buccaneers Monday. “It’s hard to walk away from the game when you’re as dedicated as Tom is.”

Godwin went onto sign a three-year contract with Tampa Bay, locking him into the franchise through the 2024 season. The deal gives the wide receiver, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in December, some reassurances that the Buccaneers see him as a part of the offense in seasons to come.

Tampa Bay made a number of other moves since Brady announced his return for a 23rd season. The Bucs re-signed center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Carlton Davis, guard Aaron Stinnie, and receiver Breshad Perriman. The team also added receiver Russell Gage and cornerback Logan Ryan in free agency before executing a trade for Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

Like many others, Godwin believes the most tumultuous part of the spring is over for the Buccaneers. Now the organization can focus on getting back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons in 2022.

“This last week has been a whirlwind for a lot of people,” Godwin said. “I think it just restores faith in the Bucs’ fan base. ‘We’re back, man, and we’re not laying down for nobody. We’re coming back to try to make it to the top of the mountain, and you need great players and great people to do that, and obviously Tom coming back was a huge piece.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers coverage, head over to BucsGameday.