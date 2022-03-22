Sources: Browns Want First-Round Pick for Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns are looking to acquire a first-round pick in exchange for Baker Mayfield, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Mayfield requested a trade before Watson landed in Cleveland, though it was originally reported the team wouldn’t honor his request. But since the Browns now have their quarterback for the future, they’re fielding calls for Mayfield. And Cleveland appears to have a high asking price.

The Browns aren’t the only team currently looking to deal a quarterback. The 49ers are shopping Jimmy Garoppolo, and they are looking to acquire two second-round picks, per Breer.

The Colts, Commanders, Falcons and Saints all appear to have found their quarterbacks this past week, leaving just the Seahawks, Panthers and perhaps some sleeper teams looking to make an improvement under center.

Mayfield, 26, played through several injuries in 2021. He finished the season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.

