Report: Dolphins, Jets In ‘Serious Talks’ About Possible Trade for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

In what’s already been a tumultuous NFL offseason, a shocking report surfaced Wednesday revealing that the Chiefs and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be headed for a break-up. 

Already, two primary suitors for the three-time First-Team All-Pro have emerged. Both are in the AFC East.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and the Jets are in “serious talks” with the Chiefs about a possible trade for the 28-year-old. Both clubs would be expected to give up significant draft compensation in any deal with Kansas City and then provide the six-time Pro Bowl receiver with a massive contract extension.

As talks between the Chiefs and Hill over a new extension began to stall, multiple teams expressed interest in the star pass-catcher. However, the Jets and the Dolphins established themselves as the two finalists, per Schefter. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported that Hill was given permission by the Chiefs to seek a trade on Wednesday morning after talks between the two sides fizzled. Kansas City reportedly made an offer that would make Hill “one of the highest-paid receivers,” but nothing has been agreed upon, leaving the receiver’s future up in the air.

Hill has been a game-changer during his six seasons with the Chiefs, especially as a primary option with All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s been named to six straight Pro Bowls and has garnered three First-Team All-Pro selections, earning the honor as a wide receiver, “flex” player and punt returner.

Hill is coming off of one of his best seasons in the NFL in 2021 that saw him catch a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He also racked up 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report 

