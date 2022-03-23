Tyreek Hill is being traded to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a four-year deal worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs will get a first-round, second-round and fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft in the deal, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. They’ll also get a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the ’23 draft.

The deal is a three-year extension worth $75 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. However, the contract includes an extra non-guaranteed year that makes it the four-year monster deal that Rosenhaus originally told ESPN.

Reports of Kansas City shopping Hill began Wednesday morning when contract talks between both sides stalled. The Chiefs made an offer that would have made Hill one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL, but the superstar elected to explore his options elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets and Dolphins were in serious talks for a trade, per ESPN. Schefter also reported that New York and Miami both had trades in place for Hill that would make him the highest-paid wideout in the league. Despite being “torn,” the three-time First-Team All-Pro chose Miami.

Hill and Patrick Mahomes were arguably the most dynamic quarterback-receiver combo in the NFL over the last several years, but the electric playmaker was looking to cash in. He certainly has the track record for it.

The speedster is a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion who tallied a career-high 111 catches in 2021 to go along with 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. At 28 years old, he’s got plenty left in the tank.

