OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed

Report: Seahawks Could Be Interested in Baker Mayfield Trade for ‘Right Price’

Baker Mayfield is still searching for new home after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, and it may not be easy for Cleveland to find a suitor. 

Indianapolis is no longer interested in trading for Mayfield, and none of the Saints, Panthers, nor Falcons appear to want Mayfield’s services, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Though one franchise could be a sensible landing spot. 

The Seahawks could be interested in acquiring Mayfield “at the right price,” per Cabot. Cleveland appears to have lowered its asking price for the former No. 1 pick in the last week, with a first-round pick no longer required to receive Mayfield. 

It was a difficult 2021 for Mayfield. He battled through a slate of injuries in 14 starts, tallying just 17 touchdowns along with 13 interceptions. The Browns finished 8–9, third in the AFC North. 

Seattle will have a new signal caller for the first time since 2012 next season. Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos on March 8 after 10 years with the Seahawks. 

