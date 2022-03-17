A local Tampa man may have just captured the latest news in regards to Rob Gronkowski’s playing future.

Gronkowski was at his barber shop this week when he was asked whether he’s decided about a return to the Buccaneers next year, especially after Tom Brady recently announced he would coming out of his short retirement to return next season.

So, will Gronkowski be returning in 2022? Well, he didn’t give a straight answer to the question.

“It’s a very good chance,” Gronkowski said. “I’ll let him [Brady] have a little scare, a couple months without me. He just did it to me for a couple months.”

Brady got Gronkowski out of retirement before, when he brought the tight end to Tampa Bay with him from New England. It’s possible he could do it again, although Gronkowski has not officially retired again. The Buccaneers have signaled they want to re-sign the five-time Pro Bowler before 2022.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, check out Bucs Gameday.