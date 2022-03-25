Skip to main content
Report: Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian Signs With Bears

The Bears have signed free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal on Friday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is reportedly worth $4 million, with Siemian potentially earning an additional $1 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added. With Andy Dalton leaving Chicago as a free agent, the Bears were in the market for a backup to first-round pick Justin Fields.

Siemian arrives from the Saints after spending a season-and-a-half in New Orleans. He started six games last season after Jameis Winston sustained a season-ending injury and Taysom Hill was also sidelined by injury. Siemian won his first two starts, then lost the next four straight. Hill then took over as the Saints’ starting quarterback.

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Broncos in 2015 and was named the starter for the ’16 and ’17 seasons following Peyton Manning’s retirement. He finished the ’16 season, his only full starting season, with 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns. Denver did not make the playoffs in either year. 

Siemian was then traded to the Vikings in 2018 but didn’t see playing time behind Kirk Cousins. The next year, Siemian was signed by the Jets but made a brief appearance in only one game before he ended his season with an ankle injury. He was later signed as Ryan Tannehill’s backup in Tennessee but also never saw playing time.

