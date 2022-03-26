The home of late Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was reportedly robbed earlier this month, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Police arrived at the residence in Roswell, Ga. on March 13 after social media posts appeared to show a party at the house. Thomas’s mother, Katina Smith, called the police to say the house “should be abandoned and empty due to her deceased son.”

Police arrested three men after arriving on the scene as Malcom Daniels, Vashone Jones and Perfect Robinson were all charged with criminal trespassing. Jones told police he used to be Thomas’s “caretaker” and often returned to the residence on weekends to check in after Thomas’s death.

Daniels was also charged with purchasing, possessing or having control of a controlled substance after police found cocaine after searching him. All three men were released on bond and none of the three were charged with anything connected to a robbery.

According to police reports, memorabilia ranging from an ESPY award to multiple NFL jerseys, including a signed Tom Brady jersey, appeared to be stolen. A hyperbaric chamber, guns and thousands of dollars in cash were also reportedly missing.

Thomas’s family think the house may have been robbed more than once. According to Simon Lehrer of Denver’s NBC 11 News, the family said the robberies happened prior to January 11, when some of Thomas’s memorabilia was being sold on eBay. Lehrer also reported that Smith told police that the locks on the house were changed, and Jones shouldn’t have had access.

Thomas was found dead in the Roswell home Dec. 9 at the age of 33, leading many in the NFL world to show their respects.

