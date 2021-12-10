Former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas has died at 33 years old.

Thomas was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro wide receiver, who played the majority of his NFL career with Denver. He also spent time with Houston, New England, and the New York Jets, with his last game action coming in 2019. He officially retired from the sport this past June.

FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett was the first with the news. On Thursday night, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post confirmed the reports, stating that Thomas was found dead in his home earlier Thursday. Police reportedly believed his death could be linked to a medical issue.

Denver-based Associated Press reporter Arnie Stapleton spoke to Thomas's sister, who says that the family believes he died from a seizure.

Those who knew and played with Thomas throughout his impressive career have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late wide receiver.

He and Tim Tebow will always be inextricably linked, thanks to the incredible 80-yard game-winning touchdown pass that sent the Broncos past the Steelers in the 2011 wild card. He found out about the news early Friday morning.

After Tebow's time in Denver ended, the team brought in future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, with whom Thomas won a Super Bowl. The two maintained a relationship after their retirements, and in a statement, Manning revealed the two had just spoken this week.

One of Manning's other top receivers in 2013–'14, Wes Welker, also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Thomas spent some time with the Patriots in 2019, before being traded to the Jets. Even in that short time, he developed a friendship with Pats legend Tom Brady, and the two spent time together earlier this year.

Thomas played college ball at Georgia Tech, earning first-team All-ACC accolades in 2009, his final season before entering the NFL. He and NFL great Calvin Johnson overlapped for one year in 2006, when Thomas was a freshman and Johnson was an NFL-bound junior.

Those who covered Thomas during his career also had incredible things to say about him off the field.

“We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a statement released on Thursday. “Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

