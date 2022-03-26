Jets Sign Former Rams, Cowboys Kicker Greg Zuerlein to Deal

The Jets have found a new kicker for 2022.

New York announced it signed former All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein on Saturday.

The Athletic's Connor Hughes reports Zuerlein's deal is for one year, and can reach up to $2.75 million.

Zuelrein spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Rams as one of the best kickers in the league, which peaked when he earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod in 2017.

However, Zuerlein struggled the past two seasons while kicking for the Cowboys. He made just under 83% of his field goals in Dallas, including making only five of 14 attempts from beyond 50 yards in two years. He also had issues with extra points, missing six in 2021 and nine overall in the past two seasons.

The Jets, meanwhile, have been looking for a permanent solution at kicker for the past few years. Since 2019, when they let former Pro Bowler Jason Myers leave in free agency, the Jets have used seven kickers. Last year, the team ultimately landed on Eddy Piñeiro, who hit all eight field goals he attempted for the team on the year and nine of 10 extra points.

The Jets brought Piñeiro back for 2022 as a restricted free agent, and both he and Zuerlein should compete for the starting kicker role this training camp.

Dallas replaced Zuerlein by signing kicker Chris Naggar earlier this offseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country.