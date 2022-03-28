Skip to main content
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'
Dolphins GM Says He Will Listen to Trade Offers for DeVante Parker

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Monday that he has received calls from teams interested in wide receiver DeVante Parker and he intends to listen to them. 

However, he added that he expects Parker to be on Miami’s roster for the 2022 season. Grier’s comments can be heard here at the 11:05 mark

“The expectation is he’ll be here, but we’ll listen,” Grier said on trade offers for Parker. “We always listen.”

While at the NFL’s annual meeting in West Palm Beach, Fla., Grier was asked about Parker who now finds himself in a crowded receiving room. The Dolphins’ blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill to pair him along young star Jaylen Waddle leaves them with a formidable receiving corps even without Parker, who could show some promising return in a trade. 

The 29-year-old only appeared in 10 games this past season and tallied 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns. During his absence, Waddle took over the show to lead Miami’s receivers. He broke the rookie record for catches and finished the season with 104 passes caught. 

Parker hasn’t finished a season with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards. The Dolphins are on the rise and could add some solid capital if they want to move on from Parker. But according to Grier, it would be a surprise if Parker isn’t in Miami come the fall. 

Miami Dolphins
