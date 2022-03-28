Skip to main content
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel: Miami’s Rumored Interest in Tom Brady Is ‘Fake News’

While Tom Brady will be returning to the Bucs in 2022 after he ended his brief retirement, some believe that marriage won’t last through the end of his NFL career.

Dale Arnold, a broadcaster for NESN and WEEI in Boston, said last week that he believed Brady will play for a Florida team next season, stating Brady will be playing “a little further south” with the Dolphins. On Monday, Miami coach Mike McDaniel debunked that rumor.

Third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start under center for the Dolphins in 2022. Last month, McDaniel expressed his confidence in the ’18 Heisman winner.

“We’re gonna have an extensive professional relationship, my man,” McDaniel told Tagovailoa on a video call posted to the team’s Twitter. “One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out. And it’s gonna be fun, man. It’s gonna be work, but I know you’re not afraid of that.”

The Alabama product has tallied 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 21 NFL starts,  in which the Dolphins have gone 13–8. But after an offseason where Miami traded for Tyreek Hill, the pressure is now on Tagovailoa to prove that he is the team’s quarterback of the future. If he can’t, perhaps the Brady rumors could begin again next offseason. 

The Dolphins finished third in the AFC East last season at 9–8. They have made the playoffs just once in the last 13 seasons, while their last playoff win came in 2000. 

