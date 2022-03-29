Skip to main content
Kyle Shanahan Declines to Name 2022 Starter With Jimmy Garoppolo Still on 49ers Roster

Just a day after general manager John Lynch claimed that the 49ers have no intention of releasing Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that he sees a “scenario” in which the veteran quarterback remains on the team’s roster during the 2022 season. 

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Shanahan declined to name a starter when asked during the NFC coaches breakfast on Tuesday. However, he made abundantly clear that the 49ers were prepared to turn the job over to 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance before trade talks involving Garoppolo hit a snag.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month and won’t be able to throw until roughly July 4, according to an earlier report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Shanahan acknowledged that the injury and subsequent operation discouraged some of the quarterback’s suitors as teams went elsewhere to fill their needs at the position. 

Shanahan’s comments come less than 24 hours after Lynch dismissed the idea of releasing Garoppolo at some point this offseason. At the annual league meeting on Monday in Palm Beach, Fla., the 49ers GM made clear that the team is still shopping 30-year-old quarterback, but that he’s “too good a player” to cut loose entirely.

“I don’t foresee that,” Lynch said when asked if the team would release Garoppolo, per ESPN‘s Nick Wagoner. “He’s too good a player. I think Jimmy will be playing for us or will be playing for someone else. He’s too good of a player not to be.”

Garoppolo will cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space if he remains on the roster next season. If the team traded or released him, the Niners would save $25.55 million in cap space and be able to fully turn the starting quarterback job to the 21-year-old Lance. 

During the 2021 campaign, Garoppolo’s output was admirable as he helped lead San Francisco to an NFC title game appearance. The 30-year-old threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 regular season games played.

