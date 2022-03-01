Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him until the summer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers quarterback is expected to be traded this month.

The surgery will not impact his trade status, per ESPN. He's expected to resume throwing around July 4. He’ll be expected to be ready to work with a new staff if he is traded.

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons in San Francisco but may have overstayed his welcome. The 49ers have several big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball, but it doesn't appear that the franchise would prefer Garoppolo to lead them. He's only appeared in seven or more games in a season twice since joining the team. The 49ers might look to Trey Lance as a replacement, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft.

Garoppolo's time in San Francisco reached its height at the end of the 2019 season when the team reached the Super Bowl. The 49ers fell to Kansas City as Garoppolo threw two interceptions to just one touchdown.

This past season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 49ers finished this year 10–7 and lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

