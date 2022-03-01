Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Jimmy Garoppolo

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to Have Surgery, Likely Will Be Traded This Month

Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him until the summer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers quarterback is expected to be traded this month.

The surgery will not impact his trade status, per ESPN. He's expected to resume throwing around July 4. He’ll be expected to be ready to work with a new staff if he is traded. 

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons in San Francisco but may have overstayed his welcome. The 49ers have several big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball, but it doesn't appear that the franchise would prefer Garoppolo to lead them. He's only appeared in seven or more games in a season twice since joining the team. The 49ers might look to Trey Lance as a replacement, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft.

SI Recommends

Garoppolo's time in San Francisco reached its height at the end of the 2019 season when the team reached the Super Bowl. The 49ers fell to Kansas City as Garoppolo threw two interceptions to just one touchdown. 

This past season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 49ers finished this year 10–7 and lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.  

More NFL Coverage: 

For more 49ers news, head over to All 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

mike mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Addresses Sean Payton to Cowboys Rumors

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NFL scouting combine, McCarthy addressed rumors that his job status in Dallas is not safe.

By Nick Selbe
Fans pose for photos behind a large US Soccer logo.
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Agrees to Eight-Year Media Deal with Turner Sports, HBO

The new contract will begin in 2023.

By Zach Koons
Chandler Parsons guarding Kobe Bryant.
Extra Mustard

Chandler Parsons Shares His Favorite Kobe Bryant Story

Parsons recalled guarding Bryant as a rookie with the Rockets.

By Joseph Salvador
Tom Brady speaks to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.
NFL

Arians, Licht Comment on Possibility of Tom Brady Return

Amid discussions that Brady’s retirement could be short lived, Tampa Bay’s coach and GM discussed where things stand.

By Dan Lyons
abramovich
Soccer

Report: Abramovich to Receive Bids to Sell Chelsea This Week

The Russian owner has reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion for Chelsea in the past.

By Andrew Gastelum
derek jeter
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: ESPN Eyeing Derek Jeter for TV Broadcast Role

After stepping down as Marlins CEO, could the Hall of Fame shortstop be making a move to the broadcast booth?

By Nick Selbe
Week 15
Play
College Basketball

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Bishop Gorman falls in heartbreaking fashion, ending their bid for a 10th straight state title.

By Jason Jordan
UFC president Dana White
MMA

Exclusive: Dana White Expects Fireworks in Covington-Masvidal UFC 272 Bout

The UFC president previews Saturday’s main event between friends turned enemies in an interview with ‘The Underground.’

By John Morgan, The Underground