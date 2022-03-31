Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Bruce Arians on Reported Rift With Tom Brady: ‘People Gotta Write ‘S---’

During his goodbye press conference after his surprise retirement Thursday, Bruce Arians was asked about a reported rift between him and Tom Brady. The now-former Buccaneers coach didn't hold back. 

“We have a great relationship,” Arians said. “All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That’s just part of me … People gotta write s---. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Arians took a shot at the reports he called inaccurate just a day after former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger tweeted a GIF that seemingly played off February tweets that the coach and signal-caller were not seeing eye to eye. 

Ohrnberger tweeted that Arians would undermine Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s offensive game plans that didn’t involve him. Right after reports circulated of his retirement, Ohrnberger tweeted the gif of actor John Krasinski shrugging his shoulders. 

But around the same time of Ohrnberger’s tweet, Brady posted a heart-felt message to Arians congratulating him on the retirement. 

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady wrote. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style,” Brady continued. “I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

Brady was in attendance during the press conference where Arians said goodbye to coaching. All things considered, the relationship appears strong. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.

