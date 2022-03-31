Skip to main content
Tom Brady Shares Gratitude to Bruce Arians After Coach’s Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady came out of retirement a few short weeks ago, and now his coach, Bruce Arians, announced his retirement Wednesday.

The 69-year-old coach decided to retire now that Brady is out of retirement so that his successor, Todd Bowles, wouldn’t have to begin in a transition year like originally planned. Now, Bowles can lead the Buccaneers with a familiar starter.

Brady quickly took to Instagram following Arians’s announcement to share his gratitude to his coach who led him for the last two years.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady wrote. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style,” Brady continued. “I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

Brady ended his message by saying Arians deserves a well-earned break to spend time with his family. He congratulated his former coach and thanked him for all his guidance in football.

During their time together, Arians and Brady won a Super Bowl ring and led the Buccaneers to a 24—9 record in two seasons. 

Arians’s first NFL gig was serving as running back coach for the Chiefs from 1989 until 1992. He was tagged as the Colts’ interim head coach for 12 games in 2012 after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia, leading Indianapolis to a playoff berth after going 9–3 under his guidance. He was then hired by the Cardinals the following offseason, coaching Arizona for five seasons before retiring for the first time, only to be lured back onto the field by the Buccaneers after a year away from the game. Now, it seems, the 69-year-old’s time in the NFL is truly over.

