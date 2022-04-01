Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Colin Kaepernick Is Working Out with Receivers Around the League
Colin Kaepernick Is Working Out with Receivers Around the League

Colin Kaepernick Will Throw During Halftime at Michigan Spring Game

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will throw during halftime at Michigan’s spring game on Saturday, according to a release from the NFL’s news wire.

The throwing exhibition will take place with some of the draft-eligible Michigan players at halftime of the spring game, and league personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event.

Kaepernick was named an honorary captain for the school’s spring game earlier this week, and has worked out multiple times this offseason on the west coast, signaling his desire for an NFL return. His former coach with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh, is the current coach at Michigan.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he started in 11 games for the 49ers. He completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In his first season as a starter in 2012, Kaepernick guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, providing a dual-threat option at quarterback that proved difficult for opposing defenses to slow down for the majority of the season.

The 34-year-old has completed 59.8% of his passes for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions over his six-year NFL career.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill in the dugout for the Mets
Play
MLB

Mets GM Doesn’t Expect Trade After deGrom Injury

New York announced it will not have deGrom to begin the year due to a shoulder issue.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) talks to media during a press conference before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Extra Mustard

Banchero Shares Candid Response When Asked About Eric Church

The Duke star leads the Blue Devils into a historic Final Four matchup against UNC on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I’m Changing the Narrative’

The two-time MVP: “I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs. I can make a three.”

By Wilton Jackson
AJ Pollock and Craig Kimbrel
MLB

Dodgers Get Kimbrel, White Sox Get Pollock: Let’s Grade the Trade

By Matt Martell
Head coach Stan Van Gundy
NBA

Stan Van Gundy’s NBA Coach of the Year pick

The NBA analyst and longtime coach runs through his top contenders for this year’s award.

By Howard Beck
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch in spring training for the Mets.
Play
MLB

Jacob deGrom to Miss Significant Time With Shoulder Injury

The two-time Cy Young award winner will start the season on the IL after an MRI revealed inflammation in his shoulder.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 9, 2016; Manaus, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) stands in the net during the first round match against Colombia in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Arena da Amazonia.
Play
Soccer

Hope Solo's Lawyer Releases Statement After Recent Arrest

Rich Nichols: “The story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest… she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
NBA

Steph Curry to Miss Final Five Regular Season Games

He has missed the team’s last seven games with a foot injury.

By Dan Lyons