Kansas Jayhawks, Rob Gronkowski, DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield on Today's SI Feed
Source: Panthers to Host Six Top Quarterback Prospects From Upcoming Draft

The Panthers are set to host six of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft next week, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe will visit the team from Monday to Wednesday. 

Carolina has five picks in this year’s draft with its first coming at the No. 6 spot. The Panthers will likely look to find their quarterback of the future, but it remains to be seen who they will pick or where. After the No. 6 pick, Carolina doesn’t have another selection until the fourth round at No. 137. 

Sam Darnold and PJ Walker are the only signal-callers on the roster now, and the team is in desperate need of improving its quarterback room. Darnold appeared in 12 games and started 11 of them but posted just a 4–7 record. He tallied 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. Walker only appeared in five games and threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Cam Newton also returned to the Panthers this past season and appeared sparingly. But now he’s a free agent and yet to sign with a team even though coach Matt Rhule has openly said the team would be open to bringing Newton back. 

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to start on April 28. 

