Cam Newton on Free Agency: ‘I’m Waiting on The Best Fit’

While at the NFL annual meeting in West Palm Beach, Fla., Panthers leadership made it clear they are open to bringing back Cam Newton for the 2022 season. But Newton is the one will need to decide if that’s what he wants. 

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a text. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

Just last week, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the door was open for Newton to return before adding, “He’s got to want to come back.” Newton, 32, was drafted by the Panthers in 2011 where he had a stellar career, including a 2015 MVP season and Super Bowl run. Carolina released him in 2020 after injuries had hampered his production. He then signed with the Patriots, but was released after just one year. 

Newton returned to the Panthers in 2021 but went 0–5 in his five starts. Panthers coach Matt Rhule praised Newton Tuesday despite his struggles last season. 

“The door is open,” Rhule said on Tuesday, per ESPN.  “I’d love to have someone with his leadership, his toughness. He brought so much to his team last year and stabilized us during a really hard time. He’s a really special person.”

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers 

