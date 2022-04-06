Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting Anyone During Browns Intro Press Conference
Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting Anyone During Browns Intro Press Conference

Report: Watson Must Answer Questions About History With Other Massage Therapists

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to answer questions aiming to determine whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who issued statements of support for the quarterback, according to USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer about Tuesday’s ruling. 

The 26-year-old is facing 22 active civil lawsuits concerning sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits describe accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Per Schrotenboer, the plaintiffs’ attorneys “sought to have the quarterback answer written ‘requests for admission’ about whether he had sex with the 18 therapists who publicly supported him after the lawsuits against him started in March 2021.”

Watson has previously refused to answer the questions, and per an objection filed by his attorneys, which claimed it was not relevant and harassing. However, the plaintiffs’ attorneys countered and said it would help show a pattern and motives. They requested the judge compel him to answer, leading to Tuesday’s hearing. 

The judge drew the line at whether the massage therapists had come forward publicly or not.

Watson’s camp is also required to produce information pertaining to his massage history since 2019 as well as the language about massages in his contract with the Houston Texans, his previous team, according to Schrotenboer. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson was recently traded to Cleveland and signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal—a record-setting contract that became the largest guaranteed contract in league history. The other eye-catching detail built into his Browns contract: For every game Watson is potentially suspended, the quarterback will lose only $55,556. His base salary is just $1 million in 2022, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If Watson had stayed with Houston, he would have lost $1.94 million for every game for which he was suspended.

The quarterback previously faced multiple criminal complaints; however, he is not facing charges following two separate grand jury hearings. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on the massage therapists and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.

On March 11, a Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson. A Harris County prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county, and Watson was traded shortly afterward. A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count on March 24.

Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman during his introductory press conference with the Browns.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly not the one who will determine whether Watson faces a suspension, fine or face no penalty, according to Yahoo Sports. In a recent press conference, Goodell said the quarterback will, in all likelihood, not land on the commissioner’s exempt list, per The MMQB‘s Albert Breer.

As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Indiana Pacers’ Duane Washington Jr. is defended by Philadelphia 76ers’ DeAndre Jordan while going up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan was called for a foul
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Poster Dunk Attempt

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

By Madison Williams
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game

Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from last year’s championship.

By Daniela Perez
Confetti on the ground after the World Series championship rally for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Extra Mustard

Braves Introduce 'World Champions Burger' For a Hefty Price

There are two different pay options, one coming with a limited edition 2021 World Series ring or one with a replica.

By Madison Williams
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
Play
NBA

How the Lakers Could Be Eliminated From the Playoffs Tonight

It’s not as easy as a win or loss against the Suns.

By Madeline Coleman
Kareem Said He's Sorry
Play
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James After Remarks

The Lakers legend: “It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron James in any way… I have tremendous respect for him.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during NCAA women’s Final Four practice at Target Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Paige Bueckers Eclipses One Million Instagram Followers

The UConn guard has more followers than Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

By Daniela Perez