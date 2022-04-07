Skip to main content
Report: Eagles Hold Virtual Visit With Free Agent Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu reportedly held a virtual visit with the Eagles on Thursday as Philadelphia has become a top contender to land the free agent according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Rumors of a visit between Mathieu and Philadelphia started on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles are in need of a dynamic playmaker at safety. After Philadelphia’s recent re-signing of safety Anthony Harris, the franchise still has a need at the position.

Marcus Epps, a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has only eight NFL starts. K’Von Wallace, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has only six NFL starts while Jared Mayden—who went undrafted—played in six games with zero starts. Rodney McLeod, a longtime Eagles safety, currently remains a free agent. 

Mathieu would bring a championship pedigree to the Eagles franchise. In addition to his meeting with Philadelphia, the three-time Pro Bowler met with the Saints on Tuesday. He is originally from New Orleans and played at LSU.

The 29-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020 and is coming off a season where he recorded 60 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. 

