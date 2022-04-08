Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt rank Nos. 1 and 2 in a stronger class of DTs than we saw last year.

The 2021 draft started with three quarterbacks, and the first defensive prospect (cornerback Patrick Surtain II) wasn’t selected until the eighth pick.

There were no first-round defensive tackles in 2021’s relatively weak interior D-line class. Christian Barmore (38th) and Levi Onwuzurike (41st) were the only two interior defensive linemen selected through the first two rounds.

Given this year’s relatively weak quarterback class, it’s fair to say that the top of the 2022 draft will look quite different than it did in ’21. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this year starts with three (or more) consecutive defensive players.

Only seven drafts since 1990 have begun with a defensive prospect. Of those, only three—’91 (six), ’92 (three) and 2000 (two)—featured multiple defensive prospects to start the draft.

While I expect multiple defensive prospects to start the 2022 draft, there should also be multiple first-round defensive tackles as well. My latest two-round mock draft includes my top six interior defensive linemen.

Here are my interior defensive line rankings for the 2022 NFL draft.

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (SR, 6'6", 341 pounds)

Davis is a big reason why Georgia has had one of the nation’s best run defenses over the past few seasons. Physically imposing and stout at the point of the attack, he’ll immediately upgrade his NFL team’s run defense. Davis commands and defeats double teams, but his impact is not always felt in the box score as he opens up opportunities for those around him to make plays. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer to start his career, his elite mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs.

2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (SR, 6'3", 304 pounds)

Georgia has six front-seven players ranked inside my top 100 prospects, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (not draft-eligible) is going to be a high pick when he declares. The Bulldogs have lots of “freaks” on defense, and according to Bruce Feldman’s 2021 preseason list at The Athletic, the team’s “biggest freak” is Wyatt. He showed off his elite quickness and athleticism by running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304 pounds at the combine. Wyatt is a well-rounded prospect who is stout against the run and more developed as a pass rusher than his teammate ranked above. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s this draft’s DT1.

3. Travis Jones, Connecticut (SR, 6'4", 325 pounds)

Jones was the best player on a bad UConn team that went 1–11 in 2021. He is a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs and has impressive mobility for a player this size. For teams that miss out on Jordan Davis in the first round or prefer not to use a first-round pick on a run-stuffing nose tackle, there won’t be much of a drop off with Jones.

4. Logan Hall, Houston (SR, 6'6", 285 pounds)

Hall primarily aligned inside, despite playing 20-plus pounds lighter than his current weight (285 at UH’s pro day). His height can lead to some natural leverage issues, but he has good quickness and movement skills for an interior defender. The former Cougar uses his quickness, violent hands and relentless motor to make an impact rushing the passer and can hold his own defending the run. Hall can be a tone setter for the defense, and the ascending prospect finished with his most productive season (13 TFLs and six sacks) in 2021.

5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 283 pounds)

Leal is a former five-star recruit who was often mocked high (first round) in way-too-early 2022 mock drafts. While the counting statistics—8.5 sacks and 12.5 TFLs—were good, more consistency and better overall play was expected from the true junior. Leal has a quick first step and moves well for someone his size, but he lacks play strength defending the run. While his versatility is a plus, some will view him as a tweener with some questions about where he fits best at the next level.

6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (SR, 6'4", 290 pounds)

Originally a JUCO transfer, Winfrey started the past two seasons for the Sooners. While a lack of play strength could make him a liability on early/run downs, Winfrey’s explosiveness, strong hands and length (35¼" arms) allow him to penetrate and be disruptive on passing downs. Winfrey’s usage up and down Oklahoma’s line didn’t always maximize his skill set and he’ll earn his money as a penetrating three-technique. Winfrey had 11 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in 2021, and his strong Senior Bowl week—1x1’s in practice and game MVP honors—put his disruptive abilities on full display.

7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (rSR, 6'4", 310 pounds)

8. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (rSR, 6'5", 321 pounds)

9. Matthew Butler, Tennessee (SR, 6'4", 297 pounds)

10. Zachary Carter, Florida (rSR, 6'4", 282 pounds)

11. Neil Farrell, LSU (SR, 6'4", 330 pounds)

12. Kalia Davis, UCF (rSR, 6'1", 302 pounds)

13. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (SR, 6'2", 300 pounds)

14. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State (rSR, 6'6", 316 pounds)

15. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'5", 308 pounds)

16. Chris Hinton, Michigan (JR, 6'4", 305 pounds)

17. Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA (SR, 6'4", 324 pounds)

18. Eric Johnson, Missouri State (SR, 6'4", 300 pounds)

19. Noah Elliss, Idaho (rJR, 6'4", 346 pounds)

20. Thomas Booker, Stanford (SR, 6'3", 301 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

