Ray Lewis Says Ravens Can’t Let Lamar Jackson Leave Baltimore

While rumors have surfaced surrounding Lamar Jackson potentially leaving the franchise as talks on a contract extension continue, the Ravens quarterback is focused on leading the team and playing well going into the 2022 season.

However, for Baltimore legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, it would make him feel better if the franchise handled Jackson’s extension sooner rather than later.

Lewis told Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World that Baltimore has to “get something done” to secure the two-time Pro Bowler on a long-term deal.

“I love that kid, Baltimore loves that kid … he’s the new breath around the city,” Lewis said. “I’ve been praying for Lamar since he’s came in and even now because I just want to make sure he is doing the right thing for himself.

“Maybe he doesn’t want the lawyers, the agents and all of that stuff, I get it. Sometimes, you get tired of giving your money away. I think we have to get something done… It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market. This is his last year coming up… and I’m telling you there is know way we can let Lamar leave Baltimore.”

The 2019 MVP, who reaches free agency in 2023, could still secure his extension before the 2022 season begins. But the 25-year-old seems confident in his plan of waiting for the extension he feels he deserves as he silenced rumors of a departure recently.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” Jackson said in a tweet.

Jackson will earn $23 million playing under his fifth-year option this season if he and the Ravens don’t agree on an extension. However, when he earns a new deal, considering the Deshaun Watson’s recently-signed fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal, Jackson's will be massive as well.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.