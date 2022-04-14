Skip to main content
Report: Sammy Watkins to Green Bay, Geno Smith Returns to Seattle, and the Broncos to Proceed With a Possible Sale
The Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL QBs for the 2022 Season After Derek Carr’s Deal

The NFL offseason has been filled with blockbuster deals left and right, whether it was franchises trying to hold onto their stars or teams looking for a new face in 2022.

Whichever path they chose largely resulted in a massive payday for the players, specifically the quarterbacks. 

Fans saw the Texans offload Deshaun Watson in a historic trade to the Browns, the Packers paid a pretty penny to keep Aaron Rodgers after he considered retirement and the Raiders finally treated Derek Carr as a franchise quarterback with his latest extension. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson left Seattle for the Mile High City, and the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts

However, the contract buzz did not stop there as Tom Brady entered the chat, unretiring and returned to Tampa Bay

All of the moving, signing and existing contracts leaves fans wondering who really has the biggest payday? Is it a quarterback who remained with his franchise, such as Kansas City’s pride and joy, or one who left for a new city? Or could it be someone who brought home the Lombardi Trophy? (Looking at you, Matthew Stafford.)

Here are the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks for the 2022 season, per Spotrac.com, after Carr’s three-year contract extension. The ranking takes the average of their respective salaries. 

1. Aaron Rodgers, $50,271,667

2. Deshaun Watson, $46,000,000

3. Patrick Mahomes, $45,000,000

4. Josh Allen, $43,005,667

5. Derek Carr, $40,500,000

T-6. Dak Prescott, $40,000,000

T-6. Matthew Stafford, $40,000,000

T-8. Kirk Cousins, $35,000,000

T-8. Russell Wilson, $35,000,000

10. Jared Goff, $33,500,000

