Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed

Baker Mayfield Says USC, Oklahoma Coaching Hires Were ‘Good for Both Schools’

While Baker Mayfield is currently in search of his next NFL opportunity this offseason, the former Sooners star discussed his satisfaction in coaching moves at his alma mater and at USC in the last five months.

Mayfield’s former coach, Lincoln Riley, left Oklahoma in November to become the Trojans new football coach. With Riley’s departure, the Sooners hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be the head coach of Oklahoma’s football program.

Mayfield recently appeared on the YNK Podcast and said that the late season coaching moves in the 2021 campaign were “good for both schools.” However, the ’17 Heisman Trophy winner was grateful he was able to play under Riley’s leadership. 

"I mean, [Riley’s] out in Southern California now, USC,” Mayfield said. “Then Oklahoma brought back one of their old coaches, a defensive guy, which, I mean, it's honestly going to be good for both schools. … But the timing of all that, I’m really thankful because the players that I was with, too—just some absolute dogs, but my best friends, too. I mean, it’s a good group.”

Before Riley became Mayfield’s head coach in 2017, he originally served as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for three years, replacing now current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel in ’14. Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 by the Browns in the ’18 NFL draft, said Riley played a big part of his success in Norman.

“That whole process of learning from Josh Heupel, just a completely different coach, real harsh like military kind of and then Lincoln comes in, more laid back, more like, ‘OK, he’s going to make, whatever your strengths are, he’s going to try and really, really use those,’” Mayfield said. “…Different types of coaching, but the timing of that was perfect. There’s no other way I would've made it to where I'm at right now if he wouldn't have come in when he did.”

Mayfield finished his career at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 69.8% of his passes. Prior to Oklahoma, Mayfield played at Texas Tech where he threw for 2,315 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

