Odell Beckham Jr. is still waiting to see which team he will play for in the 2022 NFL season. The free agent wide receiver, who completed a one-year deal with the Rams in 2021 after being released by the Browns, is recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained in the team’s Super Bowl win against the Bengals.

While Beckham’s name has been associated with several teams in recent weeks including the Chiefs and even possible a possible return to the Browns, his next destination remains to be seen.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the “most likely scenario” for the three-time Pro Bowler is a return to the Rams next season. That scenario, however, is not certain.

“I don’t think it is a slam dunk that he goes back to the Rams but they certainly seem like the leader in the clubhouse,” Rapoport said. “He liked it there, I know he liked L.A. I know that they know more about his medical than any other team… Other teams are interested but that to me seems like the most likely scenario.”

During a Wednesday appearance on the show, Rapoport shared that Los Angeles’s team doctor “corrected a previous surgery from a couple of years ago,” which could extend his career. Rams general manager Les Snead remains consistent in wanting Beckham in Los Angeles next season, saying “he’s someone that we definitely want back.”

“When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams],” Snead said.

For now, the wait continues to see where Beckham will take his talents in the upcoming season.

