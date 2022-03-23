Skip to main content
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Hasn’t Slammed Door Shut’ on Possible Browns Return

Odell Beckham Jr.’s career hit a major snag during his final few years with the Browns, but before his Super Bowl injury, he proved he is still a highly productive wide receiver with the Rams. It is unclear what the market for Beckham is like, as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered against the Bengals, but according to The Plain Dealer, there’s at least an outside chance that he could head back to his former franchise.

The possibility was raised directly to Beckham by a Browns fan on Twitter. His response wasn’t the most glowing endorsement of the idea, but it wasn’t a flat out “no.”

With Baker Mayfield likely on his way out following the Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson, it does seem like one of Beckham’s biggest issue with the team may resolve itself.

“A source told cleveland.com that Beckham is open to the possibility because he loved his teammates and Browns fans, and only left when things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield,” beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Tuesday.

Cabot cites Beckham’s strong relationship with the Browns’ owners, the Haslam family, as well as players like Myles Garrett.

However, the Browns insider also wrote though he hasn’t completely closed the door, the possibility is probably doubtful. 

“Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t slammed the door shut on a return to the Browns, but it’s unlikely at this point,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, they’ll have competition to bring back Beckham if they want to, even with the injury. Rams general manager Les Snead said the team is “definitely” interested in bringing Beckham back after the success he had paired with Matthew Stafford in 2021.

In six games for the Browns last season, Beckham caught 17 passes for 232 yards. He was much more productive after being released and signed by the Rams, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He elevated his play even further in the playoffs with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including an early Super Bowl score.

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest. 

