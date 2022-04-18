Skip to main content
Report: Apple Likely to Acquire NFL Sunday Ticket After 2022 Season

The popular football package NFL Sunday Ticket debuted on DirecTV nearly 30 years ago. Now, it appears to be heading for a new home—and leaving the cable world altogether.

Apple is reportedly the likely new home for the out-of-market football package at the conclusion of the 2022 season, according to Matthew Belloni of PUCK.news. The tech streaming giant has already reached a deal for Sunday Ticket, per Belloni, though an official announcement is “being kept quiet” at Apple’s request.

DirecTV holds the rights to Sunday Ticket through the end of 2022. The price for the package could be as high as $2.5 billion per year.

The move would be the latest in Apple’s live sports programming acquisition push. The streamer launched a Friday Night Baseball package for the 2022 MLB season, which premiered on April 8. Streaming rival Amazon Prime has already landed Thursday Night Football rights, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit serving as lead broadcasters.

Breaking

