As Colin Kaepernick awaits an opportunity to return to the NFL, he wants to make sure teams are aware he’ll take whatever role is necessary–even if that means returning to the league as a backup.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the I AM ATHLETE show.

“But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL in 2017, alleging that owners colluded against him to keep him out of the league after he kneeled during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police misconduct. The league has since settled the lawsuit with Kaepernick.

The veteran quarterback is a career 59.8% passer, and he threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns over six seasons with the 49ers. San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season with Kaepernick under center before a loss to the Ravens.

