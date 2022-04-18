Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Colin Kaepernick ‘Fine’ With Returning to NFL as Backup Quarterback

As Colin Kaepernick awaits an opportunity to return to the NFL, he wants to make sure teams are aware he’ll take whatever role is necessary–even if that means returning to the league as a backup.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the I AM ATHLETE show.

“But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL in 2017, alleging that owners colluded against him to keep him out of the league after he kneeled during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police misconduct. The league has since settled the lawsuit with Kaepernick.

The veteran quarterback is a career 59.8% passer, and he threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns over six seasons with the 49ers. San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season with Kaepernick under center before a loss to the Ravens. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Play
Betting

Ikem Ekwonu Passes Evan Neal as Favorite to be First Offensive Lineman Drafted

NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu has passed Alabama’s Evan Neal as the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first offensive lineman drafted.

By Frankie Taddeo
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) rushes Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers (8) during the first half at Sanford Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Draft First Pick Odds: Bet on Travon Walker, Not Aidan Hutchinson

Smart money says Jaguars have their eyes on Georgia's pass rusher.

By Frankie Taddeo
AP22107809381075
Play
Betting

NBA Playoffs Continue

Plus, spreads, updated title odds and injury news.

By Kyle Wood
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Best NBA Playoff Performances and Biggest Surprises So Far

Nets-Celtics drama, Game 1 upsets and high-scoring postseason debuts—the first weekend of the 2022 playoffs had it all.

By SI Staff
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Knows He’s Got a Strong Shot at the Hall of Fame

The Dodgers’ superstar has 11 years left on his contract, but already he has Cooperstown on his mind.

By Michael Shapiro
Chris Paul throws a pass
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Top Three Performances From Yesterday’s NBA Game 1s

Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Duncan Robinson stole the show.

By Dan Gartland
mmqb-desmond-ridder-sam-howell-derek-carr
NFL

Desmond Ridder’s and Sam Howell’s Paths to the Draft

Here’s what the quarterbacks learned in college that prepared them for the NFL. Plus, Josh McDaniels on the Derek Carr contract negotiations, and more.

By Albert Breer
usc-basketball-logo
College

Report: USC Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party

The 18-year-old had two emergency surgeries over the weekend.

By Mike McDaniel