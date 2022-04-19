After a tumultuous offseason in Cleveland, quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to attend the start of the Browns’ voluntary workouts, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Browns were one of seven teams to begin Phase One of the voluntary offseason workout program on Tuesday. Former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was in attendance for the first day of workouts.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 pick in 2018, is currently recovering from surgery on his left shoulder earlier in the offseason. He’s also made his frustration with the organization well-known and requested a trade out of Cleveland following the acquisition of Watson. The Browns have been searching for a trade partner for the quarterback, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

During a recent interview on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast, Mayfield said he felt “disrespected” by Cleveland’s offseason dealings. Still, he remains on the Browns’ roster and could very well spend the season with the franchise if no trade partner steps to the plate.

Earlier this week, Rapoport reported that the Panthers had emerged as a possible landing spot for Mayfield. Carolina started a trio of Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker in 2021, all of whom struggled during the team’s 5–12 season.

“If the Cleveland Browns are going to trade Baker Mayfield before the draft, which is possible, the Carolina Panthers seem like the most likely spot … Baker Mayfield said on a podcast that he thinks his most likely spot is Seattle. I think his most likely spot if he is going to get traded before the draft is the Carolina Panthers. What Carolina is doing right now is evaluating all the options,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Mayfield, who is due $18.858 million guaranteed next season, completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games in 2021. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported in March that the Browns were looking to get a first-round pick in return for the 27-year-old, but seemingly haven’t found any takers with the NFL draft just over a week away.

