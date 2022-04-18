Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed

Report: Baker Mayfield Likely to Join Panthers If Traded by Browns

A likely landing spot for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has emerged if he is traded before next week’s NFL draft, and that franchise is the Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“If the Cleveland Browns are going to trade Baker Mayfield before the draft, which is possible, the Carolina Panthers seem like the most likely spot  … Baker Mayfield said on a podcast that he thinks his most likely spot is Seattle. I think his most likely spot if he is going to get traded before the draft is the Carolina Panthers. What Carolina is doing right now is evaluating all the options.” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Rapoport also noted that if Mayfield is not traded before the draft, that there is potential that he could end up still being a member of the Browns by the time training camp rolls around later this summer. While the situation would not be ideal for either party, the potential is on the table for Mayfield to still be employed by Cleveland prior to the new season.

The Browns intend to move forward with new quarterback Deshaun Watson after trading for him and signing him to a lucrative contract extension earlier this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 14 games last season, Mayfield completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Panthers started three different quarterbacks last season—Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker—who combined to throw for 3,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

The soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.

By Andrew Gastelum
jake arrieta
MLB

Jake Arrieta Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball

The former Cubs star, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and a World Series with Chicago in 2016, is hanging up his spikes at age 36.

By Nick Selbe
Denzel Ward at the NFL Honors.
Play
NFL

Sources: Denzel Ward Signs Five-Year Extension With Browns

The deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Kirby Smart celebrates the national title
College Football

Weekend Recruiting Notebook: Georgia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Colorado Secure Multiple Prospects

Strong spring game weekend yields busy college football commitment window

By John Garcia Jr.
LeBron James (23) and Kyrie Irving (2) while with the Cavaliers.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Comments on Kyrie Not Making 75th Anniversary Team

After Irving’s Game 1 performance against the Celtics, James took to Twitter with his take.

By Joseph Salvador
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during a match
Soccer

Leaked Audio Reveals Deal Between Piqué, Spanish Federation

The longtime Barça star reportedly helped negotiate a commission of 24 million euros ($25.9 million) to take the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

By Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Play
Betting

Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks, Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks and Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 matchups in the NBA playoffs.

By Kyle Wood
De'Veon Smith
Play
Extra Mustard

De’Veon Smith Cut by USFL Team for Not Wanting Chicken Salad

Is chicken salad really that important?

By Nick Selbe