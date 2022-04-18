A likely landing spot for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has emerged if he is traded before next week’s NFL draft, and that franchise is the Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“If the Cleveland Browns are going to trade Baker Mayfield before the draft, which is possible, the Carolina Panthers seem like the most likely spot … Baker Mayfield said on a podcast that he thinks his most likely spot is Seattle. I think his most likely spot if he is going to get traded before the draft is the Carolina Panthers. What Carolina is doing right now is evaluating all the options.” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Rapoport also noted that if Mayfield is not traded before the draft, that there is potential that he could end up still being a member of the Browns by the time training camp rolls around later this summer. While the situation would not be ideal for either party, the potential is on the table for Mayfield to still be employed by Cleveland prior to the new season.

The Browns intend to move forward with new quarterback Deshaun Watson after trading for him and signing him to a lucrative contract extension earlier this offseason.

In 14 games last season, Mayfield completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Panthers started three different quarterbacks last season—Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker—who combined to throw for 3,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage: