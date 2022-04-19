Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Tom Brady Confident About NFL Return: ‘There Was Still a Place for Me on the Field’

Tom Brady rocked the NFL when he announced his retirement on Feb. 1 following the end of a disappointing Buccaneers season by his standards. However, he reversed course just over a month later, announcing on social media that he would be coming back for his 23rd NFL season.

On Monday, Brady revealed to ESPN that he started to think about a return even earlier in March, when Tampa Bay began free agency. He realized that he could still compete from a physical standpoint and that there was “still a place” for him in the NFL.

“I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game,” Brady told ESPN. “I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”

In addition to the physical aspect, Brady maintained that his internal fire to win and be successful is as strong as ever. After the Buccaneers were bounced in the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Rams, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was left with a bitter taste in his mouth and something he wanted to improve upon.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field,” Brady said. “And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we’ve got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward.”

Brady, 44, was magnificent in his third season in Tampa, throwing for a career-high 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished as the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers for the league MVP award, which he has won three times, last in 2017.

Despite that performance, even Brady has been willing to recognize his own football mortality. He once again cited his family as a reason to hang up his cleats in the future, alluding that his NFL career will soon be coming to an end, just not this year.

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career," Brady said. "I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

“But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.”

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

jeremy-stephens-2022-pfl-1-video
MMA

Jeremy Stephens Promises 'Very Violent, Very Destructive' PFL Debut

"It's a long time coming," Stephens told MMA Underground. "I can't wait to go in there and do my thing."

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring in the second quarter against the Jazz.
NBA

No Luka, No Problem: Mavs’ Brunson Drops 41 to Even Series with Jazz

The teams will now head to Utah, knotted up at one game apiece.

By Associated Press
dCOVdeandreayton_H
NBA

Behind Deandre Ayton’s Desire to Dominate the NBA Playoffs

The Suns center wants to wash the bad taste of last year’s NBA Finals loss out of his mouth.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Man United vs. Liverpool
Soccer

Ronaldo Won’t Play vs. Liverpool After Death of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of one of their newborn twins on Monday.

By Associated Press
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) sacks Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Ahmad Gardner Overwhelming Favorite to be First Cornerback Drafted

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is the overwhelming favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first cornerback selected in the upcoming draft.

By Frankie Taddeo
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, center, poses with former teammates Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, second from right, and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer along with members of his family after receiving the Silver Slugger award prior to a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
MLB

Freddie Freeman Is Exactly Where He Belongs

His first game against the Braves was about more than hugs and home runs. Ultimately, it was about returning home.

By Tom Verducci
mock-draft-4-evan-neal-matt-corral-malik-willis
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Saints Trade Up for Corral

Our latest projection has four first-round QBs, including two headed to the NFC South, one to the Commanders and one to the Titans.

By Conor Orr
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Embiid to Nurse: ‘Stop B-------‘ About Refs

The MVP candidate scored 31 points in the 76ers’ Game 2 win.

By Jelani Scott