As Colin Kaepernick attempts to mount a return to the NFL, he’s been seen conducting workouts with a number of current players. One of those individuals was fellow quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields, a rising second-year signal-caller with the Bears, confirmed that he met Kaepernick for the first time this offseason when the two worked out together with quarterback coach Quincy Avery in Atlanta. When asked how the 34-year-old looked during the session, Fields commented that he “looked pretty good.”

“That was actually my first time meeting him,” Fields said during a Tuesday press conference. “It was cool meeting him, of course. He’s an icon. It was awesome just to meet him and work with him. He looked pretty good. He looked good, yeah.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, but has made his intentions of a comeback well-known this offseason. He’s set up multiple workouts with current receivers through social media and also conducted a throwing session at halftime of the Michigan spring game earlier this month.

In a recent interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, Kaepernick expressed his willingness to return to the NFL as a backup, if a starting spot was not available. He confirmed that no team has brought him in for a workout, despite his attempts to set up meetings.

Kaepernick is a career 59.8% passer and threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over six seasons with the 49ers. San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season with him under center before falling to the Ravens. Kaepernick is 28–30 as an NFL starting quarterback in the regular season.

