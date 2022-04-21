Skip to main content
NFL
Over/Under 2.5 Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft: Would You Bet That?
NFL Schedule for 2022 Season to Be Released on May 12

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, the league announced on Thursday.

NFL Network will air the live schedule release show at 8 p.m. ET that night. The full schedule release will be preceded by a number of forthcoming announcements about special games on the docket for this fall.

Next Thursday, the league will announce the first Thursday Night Football game to be broadcast by Amazon’s Prime Video, a new broadcast partner for the NFL. That game will be played on Sept. 15.

The league’s five international games will be announced on May 4. In February, the league announced the five home teams for those games. The Packers and Saints will play games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will play their annual game at Wembley Stadium. The Buccaneers will host the first regular season game played in Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Cardinals will play a home game in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

Select other games will be announced the week of May 9, the league says, while clubs will announce their first home game opponents on May 12 at 6 p.m. ET, two hours before the full schedule release.

