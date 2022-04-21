Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Woman Drops Lawsuit Claiming Jerry Jones Is Her Biological Father

A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT and Hoffenheim center back Chris Richards
Play
Soccer

Richards Injury Adds to USMNT’s Growing List of Concerns

Between injuries, dips in form and extended runs of poor form for some core players on the club level, it’s for the best for the U.S. that the World Cup isn’t until the fall.

By Avi Creditor
Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Lyles pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Play
MLB

A’s See Record-Low Home Attendance in Back-to-Back Games

Oakland is currently 7–6 and in third place in the AL West

By Jelani Scott
Novak Djokovic with his hand behind his head.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Calls Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players ‘Crazy’

The World No. 1 believes the decision by the tournament is unfair.

By Daniel Chavkin
Joel Embiid during a playoff game between the 76ers and Raptors.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid, Drake Talk Trash to Each Other After Game 3

Apparently, the rapper was talking trash about Embiid in the first half before he erupted in the second.

By Joseph Salvador
Bellator CEO Scott Coker at a press conference
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Coker Says Open Scoring Should Be Considered

The Bellator president believes the positives of a new scoring system outweigh the potential problems.

By Justin Barrasso
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, bottom, and forward Will Barton (5) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Monday, April 18, 2022.
Play
Betting

Grizzlies-Timberwolves, Mavericks-Jazz, Warriors-Nuggets Game 3 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Game 3s in the Western Conference featuring Mavericks-Jazz, Warriors-Nuggets and Grizzlies-Timberwolves.

By Kyle Wood
cristiano-ronaldo-anfield
Soccer

Ronaldo Thanks Anfield for Tribute After Newborn Son’s Death

Liverpool and Manchester United fans joined together in a minute’s applause for the forward after the announcement of his family tragedy.

By Andrew Gastelum
Apr 10, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Reportedly Planning to Debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics

The three-time All-Star has not played since last June, but has been with the Nets since Feb. 10.

By Jelani Scott