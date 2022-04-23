Skip to main content
Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Appears to Address Trade Rumors on Instagram

Just a few hours after a report suggested that the Giants are looking to move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the rising second-year player took to social media to try and quiet down the growing buzz.

On his Instagram story, Toney didn’t address the report directly, but did send a pointed message to his followers: “If you believe everything on the internet, you gullable [sic].”

Toney’s social media activity came shortly after Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that New York was hoping to trade its 2021 first round pick. According to Leonard, the wide receiver’s “commitment came into question” during his rookie year after a “lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.”

The Giants drafted Toney out of Florida less than a year ago with the No. 20 pick in 2021. Despite showing flashes of brilliance when he was in action, the first-year player struggled to stay on the field due to a number of injuries. Toney finished the year with 57 receptions, 420 receiving yards and no touchdowns in 10 games played. 

On the first day of New York’s voluntary minicamp last week, new Giants coach Brian Daboll said that Toney wasn’t attending. He also shared that the young receiver has yet to get a copy of the team’s new offensive playbook. 

It remains unclear which teams, if any, would be interested in Toney after his tumultuous first season in the NFL. He still has three years left on his rookie contract, not including a potential fifth-year option.

As for the Giants, trading Toney would leave the franchise rather thin at the receiver position. Kenny Golladay remains atop the depth chart heading into his second year with the team, while Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are also under contract with New York heading into 2022. 

