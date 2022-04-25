Skip to main content
Tom Brady Addressed the Idea of Playing Until 50 in Recent Interview

In a recent interview with Complex, Tom Brady was asked if he could play until 50 years old. The 44-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, and he said it’s not a matter of if he could do it, but whether he actually wants to. 

“I do think I could play till 50,” Brady told Complex. “But I don’t think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes. I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it’s a big commitment and I’m away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my nine-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older. I wanna be there for my son’s football games and lacrosse games and basketball games. He’ll be a freshman this year in high school. He goes to school in New York City. And that’s a big part of my life. I wanna win on the field, but I wanna win off the field.”

Brady retired this offseason, but quickly came out of retirement after just a couple of weeks. When he made the initial announcement, one of the main reasons he decided to step away from the game was to spend more time with family. Not only his kids, but his wife Gisele Bündchen is another reason why he doesn’t envision playing into his 50s. 

“I wanna be there for my wife. She has goals and ambitions. I’ve really pushed the limits,” Brady continued. “Personally, I’ve pushed the limits with a lot of people that have been supportive of me over the years. I’ve pushed the limits with my body physically. Emotionally things change over a period of time. I was talking with my wife this morning. Things are a lot different than when we were 25 and 35, what our motivations and priorities were. And when you’re 45, they’re certainly very different because you’ve gotta adapt to the challenges that life’s gonna bring to you. You want to grow in a similar way with your partner and you want to grow in other aspects of your life, too.”

Brady, who turns 45 on Aug. 3, finished last season with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and his 43 passings touchdowns led the NFL. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

