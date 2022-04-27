Skip to main content
NFL

Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Jacksonville Took Each Round

The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row.

Jacksonville’s 2021 No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will enter his second season after a rocky start to his NFL career. The Jaguars went just 3-14 last season.

It will be a transition year for the Jaguars as Doug Pederson enters his first full season as head coach after Urban Meyer was fired in December.

The Jaguars will most likely choose between two defensive players for their first overall pick. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker are seen as the top two prospects in the draft. This week’s Sports Illustrated’s Mock Draft has Walker going first over Hutchinson, despite the fact that the Michigan defensive end has typically been viewed as the No. 1 choice in recent months.

Jacksonville has a total of 12 picks in the 2022 draft. Here is how the Jaguars draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 1, Pick 1:
Round 2, Pick 33:
Round 3, Pick 65:
Round 3, Pick 70 (from Carolina):
Round 4, Pick 106:
Round 5, Pick 157 (from Minnesota):
Round 6, Pick 180:
Round 6, Pick 188 (from Seattle):
Round 6, Pick 197 (from Philadelphia):
Round 6, Pick 198 (from Pittsburgh):
Round 7, Pick 222:
Round 7, Pick 235 (from Baltimore):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

