Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Mark Davis Says He Would Welcome Colin Kaepernick ‘With Open Arms’

As Colin Kaepernick continues training for a possible NFL comeback, one owner is apparently intrigued by the idea of signing the former 49ers quarterback. 

During an appearance on the latest episode of NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed he would be interested in bringing the 34-year-old onto Las Vegas’s roster if team personnel wishes to sign him. Davis, 66, has been vocal about his support of a potential Kaepernick signing since 2017.

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Davis told host Monte Poole. “I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Kaepernick, who last played in 2016, has expressed his desire to return to the NFL since videos of his training began surfacing in March. He said earlier this month he would be “fine” with returning in a backup role, a couple weeks after he participated in a high-profile throwing exhibition during Michigan’s spring game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

To this point, Davis is the only owner to express an interest in Kaepernick since rumors of a possible return began circulating in recent weeks. Upon first glance, however, a spot on the Raiders depth chart could be hard to come by as the team currently employs big-money starter Derek Carr and backups Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

Once viewed as one of the best players at his position, Kaepernick has spent six years away from the game after being ostracized for kneeling in protest of police brutality. His stance eventually led to a lengthy legal battle with the NFL, ending in early 2019 after the involved parties reached a financial settlement.

Davis admitted to NBC Sports that he didn’t understand Kaepernick’s message at first but eventually came to better understand the much-maligned QB after the two had a conversation. He also shared that he believes Kaepernick is “very misunderstood” and suggested we all could learn a thing or two from what he says.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis said. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it. I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)
NFL

Report: Giants Decline Fifth-Year Option on Daniel Jones

Jones will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2022.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield on the Browns sidelines
NFL

Texans Could Eye Trade for Mayfield or Garoppolo, per Report

Both quarterbacks are expected to be traded before the season begins.

By Daniel Chavkin
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappé
Soccer

Pochettino Says He and Mbappe Will Be at PSG Next Season

The PSG manager has been linked with a summer exit while Kylian Mbappé is reportedly still mulling over a move to Real Madrid.

By Andrew Gastelum
USATSI_17343069
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Pena Wants Rousey to Back Up Tough Talk in the Octagon

The UFC champ has unfinished business to settle with the WWE star after her first title defense against Amanda Nunes.

By Justin Barrasso
Jon Gruden on the Raiders sidelines
Extra Mustard

Watch: Jon Gruden’s Comments on Manziel During Draft Resurface

The former ESPN analyst was a big believer in the Texas A&M quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Tweets Numerous Criticisms of Media Industry

The Nets star took to Twitter to unleash a scathing rant on Thursday morning.

By Jelani Scott
jameson-williams-draft-stock-alabama
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Day Notes: Jameson Williams Rising

Drop-offs at certain positions could lead to trades, the speedy Alabama receiver is connected to a bunch of teams and more last-minute nuggets.

By Albert Breer
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
NFL

Browns’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Cleveland Took Each Round

The franchise will not select until the second round after trading its first-round pick for Deshaun Watson.

By Madeline Coleman