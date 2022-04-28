As Colin Kaepernick continues training for a possible NFL comeback, one owner is apparently intrigued by the idea of signing the former 49ers quarterback.

During an appearance on the latest episode of NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed he would be interested in bringing the 34-year-old onto Las Vegas’s roster if team personnel wishes to sign him. Davis, 66, has been vocal about his support of a potential Kaepernick signing since 2017.

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Davis told host Monte Poole. “I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Kaepernick, who last played in 2016, has expressed his desire to return to the NFL since videos of his training began surfacing in March. He said earlier this month he would be “fine” with returning in a backup role, a couple weeks after he participated in a high-profile throwing exhibition during Michigan’s spring game.

To this point, Davis is the only owner to express an interest in Kaepernick since rumors of a possible return began circulating in recent weeks. Upon first glance, however, a spot on the Raiders depth chart could be hard to come by as the team currently employs big-money starter Derek Carr and backups Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

Once viewed as one of the best players at his position, Kaepernick has spent six years away from the game after being ostracized for kneeling in protest of police brutality. His stance eventually led to a lengthy legal battle with the NFL, ending in early 2019 after the involved parties reached a financial settlement.

Davis admitted to NBC Sports that he didn’t understand Kaepernick’s message at first but eventually came to better understand the much-maligned QB after the two had a conversation. He also shared that he believes Kaepernick is “very misunderstood” and suggested we all could learn a thing or two from what he says.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis said. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it. I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole.”

