Lamar Jackson Clearly Unhappy With How Ravens’ Draft is Going

The Ravens made two potential instant-impact picks in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at Nos. 14 and 25, respectively. However, it was another move they made—the surprising trade of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals—that made the most headlines and appears to have drawn the ire of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore sent Brown to Arizona for the 23rd and 100th picks in the draft, then flipped No. 23 to the Bills for No. 25, with which it took Linderbaum, as well as a fourth-rounder.

Around the time that pick was made official, Jackson didn’t hold back with a very clear three-letter tweet, which seems to have more to do with the loss of Brown, one of Jackson’s top targets.

He also responded to Brown, tweeting that he wished the two could’ve played together “forever.”

The strongest reaction came right after the Brown trade. Jackson retweeted a Ravens fan who wrote “WHAT THE F---ING F--- BRO! WE TRADED AWAY HOLLYWOOD” with seven broken heart emojis. The retweet remains up almost two hours after the original tweet was posted.

Brown had a career year with the Ravens in 2021, posting career highs in receptions (91) and yards (1,008) along with six touchdowns. His loss is a major one for Jackson and the Ravens offense, which now has an open hole at wide receiver. Meanwhile, teams like the Cardinals and Eagles made aggressive trades to add top receivers, and six teams used first-round picks to draft them.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.